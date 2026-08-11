181st anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly marked in Baku

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan with the participation of representatives of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, and Azerbaijani scholars specializing in Abai studies.

The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial plaque to Abai on the street named after him.

Yedil Myrzakhanov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, congratulated the participants on Abai Day and highlighted the poet's significant contribution to the development of Kazakh culture, literature, education and public consciousness.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized that Abai’s significance extends beyond national borders.

“Abai is one of the greatest figures not only in Kazakh history, but also in the spiritual and intellectual history of the entire Turkic world. His ideas about knowledge and education, morality, justice, human dignity and responsibility to society remain relevant today,” she said.

According to Raimkulova, Abai’s name has become one of the symbols of Kazakhstan, representing an important part of the shared cultural space of the Turkic world. She also highlighted the role of translations of the poet’s works in disseminating his legacy and strengthening cultural dialogue among nations.

Bauyrzhan Datkayev, a representative of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, noted that Abai was not only an outstanding poet and educator, but also an active public activist of his time. According to him, Abai’s philosophical views, including the concept of “tolyk adam,” or the “perfect person,” remain significant for contemporary Kazakh society.

“The great poet is honored not only by the Kazakhs, but by all Turkic peoples,” Datkayev said, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for commemorating Abai’s name in Baku.

He also drew attention to the widespread international dissemination of the Kazakh poet's works. Today, Abai’s works have been translated into numerous languages, demonstrating the enduring interest of international audiences in his literary and philosophical legacy.

Young Azerbaijani musician Adnan Amirli performed Abai’s songs Kozimnin Qarasy and Mai Tuni on a three-string dombra.

On August 10, President Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Abai Day.

How many people share the name Abai in Kazakhstan - read here.

Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing hosted a roundtable meeting on “Abai - A Great Personality,” bringing together diplomats, scholars, writers, translators and cultural figures from both countries.

The country hosted 350 cultural, educational, scientific, and sporting events to mark Abai Day, bringing together more than 50,000 participants and spectators across the country.

It was also reported that the Abai Library Project won the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation program.