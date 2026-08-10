Abai Day celebrations held in Beijing

The roundtable, titled “Abai - A Great Personality,” was held at the Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing, bringing together diplomats, scholars, writers, translators and cultural figures from both countriesю

The event was organized by the Kazakhstan Cultural Center in Beijing in cooperation with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China and Beijing’s Jintai Museum.

As part of the event, the participants laid flowers at the monument to Abai in Beijing.

The discussions focused on Abai’s philosophical ideas, his views on the moral and intellectual development of individuals, and his concept of Tolyk Adam, or the “complete person.” The participants also examined the universal human values reflected in the poet’s works.

Particular attention was given to parallels between the philosophical ideas of Abai and Confucius.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

The participants also discussed efforts to promote Abai’s literary heritage in China. His works continue to be studied and translated by Chinese scholars and literary figures.

The annual Abai Readings in Beijing have become a traditional platform for cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and China. This year, the program was expanded to include an international roundtable.

This year marks the 181st anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly’s birth. Born in 1845, Abai was a prominent Kazakh poet, philosopher, educator and composer.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to host over 350 events to celebrate Abai Day.