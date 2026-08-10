How many people share name Abai in Kazakhstan

There are 18,961 people named Abai in Kazakhstan. The largest number are registered in Astana (2,186), Turkistan Region (2,008), and Almaty (1,740).

The oldest Kazakhstani named Abai was born in 1932. People aged 30-34 make up the largest age group, with 3,267 individuals.

The name Abai remains popular today. In the first half of this year alone, 91 newborns were given the name. Although Abai is traditionally considered a masculine name, nine women named Abai are also registered in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, 37,844 people in Kazakhstan are named Ibrahim, including those registered under the spellings Ibragim and Ibrahim.

The poet’s name is also widely represented on Kazakhstan’s map. One region, one city, three districts, and 26 villages are named after Abai.

Earlier, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Abai Day.