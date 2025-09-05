Zangar Nurlanuly reaches US Open semis, sets historic record

Zangar Nurlanuly delivered a bright and confident victory in the tournament quarterfinals, defeating 13th seed, Timofei Derepasko of Russia with a score of 6:2, 6:4.

In the semifinals, Zangar will face the winner of the match between ITF Juniors world No. 1 Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria, and Germany’s Max Schoenhaus.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has suffered a defeat in the round of 16 at the 2025 US Open in New York.