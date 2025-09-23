11 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies

The documents provide for $5.2 billion in investments into Kazakhstan’s economy and encompass strategic sectors, such as transportation, logistics, energy and IT.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Akorda

The signatories include Kazakhtelecom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunayGas, and U.S. entities such as Amazon Kuiper, International Finance Corporation, Lummus Technology, ExxonMobil, Chevron, LanzaJet, Wabtec, and the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and took part in a roundtable meeting with the U.S. business community.