Yvon Ledanois to lead XDS Astana Team as Sports Director

“I am very happy to become part of XDS Astana Team, a team where I already know several people. I would like to thank Alexandr Vinokurov for this opportunity and for his confidence in me. I am sure that together with the whole performance group we will continue the successful work that XDS Astana Team has done this past season. The team had a truly amazing year, and I’m delighted that from next season I will be able to contribute to further developing this success,” said Yvon Ledanois.