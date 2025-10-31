Yvon Ledanois to lead XDS Astana Team as Sports Director
In the 2026 season, French specialist Yvon Ledanois will join the UCI WorldTour team XDS Astana Team as Sports Director, the team's press service reported.
“I am very happy to become part of XDS Astana Team, a team where I already know several people. I would like to thank Alexandr Vinokurov for this opportunity and for his confidence in me. I am sure that together with the whole performance group we will continue the successful work that XDS Astana Team has done this past season. The team had a truly amazing year, and I’m delighted that from next season I will be able to contribute to further developing this success,” said Yvon Ledanois.
“Yvon is well known for his professionalism and vast experience as a sports director – he has been working in this role for nearly 20 years with various WorldTour teams. I am confident that Yvon will bring something new to the work of our sports directors’ group and, in general, to the team’s performance structure, helping XDS Astana Team to maintain its high level next season as well,” said Alexandr Vinokurov.
Earlier, Austrian rider Marco Schrettl joined XDS Astana Team.