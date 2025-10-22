Marco Schrettl joins XDS Astana Team

Bronze medalist of the U23 Rad World Championships, Austrian rider Marco Schrettl, will make his UCI WorldTour debut with XDS Astana Team, where he will spend the next three seasons (2026, 2027, and 2028).

Schrettl had an impressive season at the U23 level: in addition to his bronze medal at the World Championships, the 22-year-old Austrian won the overall classification of the Orlen Nations Grand Prix, the Austrian U23 Road Race Championship and the Trofeo San Vendemiano one-day race. He also took podiums at Giro del Belvedere and G.P. Palio del Recioto.

“I’m really looking forward to my first professional season with XDS Astana Team. It’s amazing that such a legendary team is giving me the chance to make my childhood dream come true – to become a professional cyclist. I’m sure that XDS Astana Team is the best place for me to continue my development and learn from experienced professionals. In my first WorldTour season, I want to help the team achieve its goals. And, of course, I can’t wait to line up at the start wearing the XDS Astana Team jersey”, – said Marco Schrettl.