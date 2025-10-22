Marco Schrettl joins XDS Astana Team
Bronze medalist of the U23 Road World Championships, Austrian rider Marco Schrettl, will make his UCI WorldTour debut with XDS Astana Team, where he will spend the next three seasons (2026, 2027, and 2028), Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Bronze medalist of the U23 Rad World Championships, Austrian rider Marco Schrettl, will make his UCI WorldTour debut with XDS Astana Team, where he will spend the next three seasons (2026, 2027, and 2028).
Schrettl had an impressive season at the U23 level: in addition to his bronze medal at the World Championships, the 22-year-old Austrian won the overall classification of the Orlen Nations Grand Prix, the Austrian U23 Road Race Championship and the Trofeo San Vendemiano one-day race. He also took podiums at Giro del Belvedere and G.P. Palio del Recioto.
“I’m really looking forward to my first professional season with XDS Astana Team. It’s amazing that such a legendary team is giving me the chance to make my childhood dream come true – to become a professional cyclist. I’m sure that XDS Astana Team is the best place for me to continue my development and learn from experienced professionals. In my first WorldTour season, I want to help the team achieve its goals. And, of course, I can’t wait to line up at the start wearing the XDS Astana Team jersey”, – said Marco Schrettl.
“Marco Schrettl is a talented young rider with great potential, which he showed at the World Championships in Rwanda, where he rode an excellent race. We’ve been following him throughout the season, which he completed at a very high level. The timing for his move to the WorldTour couldn’t be better. I believe that within XDS Astana Team, Marco will find everything he needs to continue his growth and take his first successful steps in the professional peloton”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.