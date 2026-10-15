YouTube Music rolls out AI song labels

The feature covers music in which AI plays a significant role, including tracks whose composition and vocals were generated using AI models. The labels will also expand to the main YouTube app.

Labels will appear directly on the player page. Listeners can tap them to open a menu providing further information about the track.

“Our listeners have told us they want transparency when they’re hearing an AI-generated track,” YouTube said.

The company is working with music partners and using its own detection tools to identify AI-generated songs, following labeling principles already applied across the platform.

The move builds on changes announced in May, when YouTube introduced more prominent AI disclosures and began rolling out internal detection signals to help identify generated content.

Under those rules, creators must disclose realistic AI content. YouTube can also apply labels automatically when its systems detect significant photorealistic AI use and the creator has provided no disclosure.

“A disclosure label alone does not change how a video is recommended or whether it’s eligible to earn money,” the company said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that YouTube would introduce a new system for counting public views across all video formats starting August 24, aligning its view metrics with those already used for Shorts.