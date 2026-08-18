YouTube to change how it counts views across all video formats

Under the new standard, a view will be counted as soon as a video starts playing, from its first frame. The change will apply globally to all formats.

YouTube said it is making the update after creators called for a more consistent way to measure exposure. Previously, the platform used different view-counting systems for different formats, which could make performance metrics difficult to compare.

The existing view metric will remain available in YouTube Analytics under Advanced Mode under the name "Engaged views." It will show how many viewers chose to continue watching a video.

The change will not affect creator earnings or eligibility for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). Creator earnings will continue to be based on "Engaged Shorts views" and "Engaged Watch Hours."

YouTube also said there will be no change to YPP eligibility requirements. The terms used for those requirements will be updated to "qualified Shorts views" and "qualified watch hours," replacing the previous terms "valid public Shorts views" and "valid public watch hours."

From August 24, the new view metric will appear wherever views are displayed on YouTube. As a result, creators are likely to see their total view counts grow faster than before.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that YouTube made monetization harder.