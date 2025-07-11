YouTube clarifies monetization rules amid AI content backlash

“YouTube has always required creators to upload ‘original’ and ‘authentic’ content,” the company said in an earlier statement. “On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content.”

The clarification follows online backlash, with some fearing that AI-generated content or commentary videos would be targeted. YouTube editorial head Rene Ritchie called the changes a “minor update” to existing rules, explaining in a video that the platform is only reinforcing policies already in place.

“This kind of content has been ineligible for monetization for years,” Ritchie said. “It’s content that viewers often consider spam.”

To further ease confusion, YouTube published a new support document on Thursday, stating that “there are no changes to our reused content policies,” which govern commentary, reactions, and similar formats.

In a response to speculation on X, YouTube clarified that AI tools may still be used, as long as the final product meets the platform’s standards.

Earlier, it was reported that leading online entertainment platforms are continuing to integrate artificial intelligence into their services. Both Netflix and YouTube are testing AI-powered features designed to simplify content discovery and enhance creative possibilities.