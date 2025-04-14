Netflix and YouTube roll out new smart AI features

Netflix

Netflix has launched limited testing of a new search function powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing users to find movies and shows more quickly. The updated search is now accessible in Australia and New Zealand, though it is currently limited to iOS devices.

According to the beta description, subscribers can now go beyond searching for specific titles and enter freeform queries based on mood and preferences. The goal is to make navigating Netflix’s library more intuitive and personalized.

However, the company has yet to share any timeline for a broader rollout or specify whether the AI-powered search will be introduced on other platforms or in additional regions.

Youtube

Meanwhile, YouTube has unveiled its own experimental tool — an AI-powered background music generator. The tool allows creators to specify details such as instruments, mood, the type of video they’re making, and more. Users can enter prompts like “energetic electronic music for a workout video,” and the system will generate a matching track.

According to TechCrunch, the feature is being “gradually” rolled out to creators who have access to Creator Music — a library that provides royalty-free tracks for creators to use in their content, ensuring they avoid copyright conflicts.

