    Young chess champions tour Akorda — photo report

    20:36, 28 November 2025

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the young medalists of the World Chess Championships, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today, a tour was organized for the young chess players at the Akorda Presidential Residence.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The meeting was attended by: Under-8 World Champion Adinur Adilbek, Under-8 World Champion Alisha Bissaliyeva, Under-12 World Champion Danis Kuandykuly, Under-16 World Champion Edgar Mamedov, Under-14 World Champion Mark Smirnov, and Under-16 World Championship silver medalist Sauat Nurgaliyev.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich was awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sport Chess Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
