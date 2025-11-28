Young chess champions tour Akorda — photo report

Today, a tour was organized for the young chess players at the Akorda Presidential Residence.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting was attended by: Under-8 World Champion Adinur Adilbek, Under-8 World Champion Alisha Bissaliyeva, Under-12 World Champion Danis Kuandykuly, Under-16 World Champion Edgar Mamedov, Under-14 World Champion Mark Smirnov, and Under-16 World Championship silver medalist Sauat Nurgaliyev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich was awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq.