FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich awarded Kazakhstan’s Dostyq Order

In his remarks, the Head of State hailed the support FIDE provides to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, trainers, and young athletes.

The Kazakh President highlighted that chess is not just a sport, but also an important element of intellectual culture, upbringing and education in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the growing popularity of chess among children and youth, adding that special attention is placed to developing infrastructure and promoting chess in the education system.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting discussed the importance of continuous comprehensive cooperation between the national federation and FIDE, especially holding major international competitions and implementing joint projects.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich spoke about the content of the Comprehensive Chess Development Plan in Kazakhstan, that paves the way for joint work of the state, businesses, and the national federation. He also said that last year, Kazakhstani chess players collected the largest number of medals at FIDE competitions.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class, for his contribution to the development of chess in Kazakhstan.

