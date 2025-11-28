Future of Kazakh chess: President greets young world champions

The meeting was attended by: Under-8 World Champion Adinur Adilbek, Under-8 World Champion Alisha Bissaliyeva, Under-12 World Champion Danis Kuandykuly, Under-16 World Champion Edgar Mamedov, Under-14 World Champion Mark Smirnov, and Under-16 World Championship silver medalist Sauat Nurgaliyev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the achievements of the young athletes bring glory to Kazakhstan on the international stage and demonstrate the country’s strong chess potential. He urged the champions to set ambitious goals and wished them new, bright victories.

“Chess is a great art. That’s why you need to practice chess every day, diligently, reading specialized books. Today, you are meeting with Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). This is one of the happiest moments in your life,” the Head of State said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inscribed a commemorative message onto a chessboard.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich was awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq.