Yerbolat Dossayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration

By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev was relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Administration, the press service of Akorda said in a statement.

Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning (2013-2014), minister of national economy (2014-2016), Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek (2016-2017), Deputy Prime Minister (August 2017-February 2019), Governor of the National Bank (Gebruary 2019-January 2022).

In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.

Yerbolat Dossayev was named as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration in last September.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev has been appointed as the advisor to the president of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.