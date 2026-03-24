Serik Sapiyev appointed as advisor to Kazakhstan Boxing Federation President

In his role as advisor to the president of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, focusing on boxing development, Serik Sapiyev will help imporve the performance of national teams, carrying out systematic work to develop the sport, and preparing athletes to achieve high results at the Olympic Games, the Federation said.

Serik Sapiyev is a 2012 London Olympics boxing champion and the winner of the 2010 Summer Asian Games in Guangzhou. He previously served as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, and head of a regional department.

He currently also serves as president of the National Deaflympic Committee of Kazakhstan. On February 3, 2026, Serik Sapiyev became a non-staff advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title had been awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky.