Yerbolat Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office

Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning (2013-2014), minister of national economy (2014-2016), Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek (2016-2017), Deputy Prime Minister (August 2017-February 2019), Governor of the National Bank (Gebruary 2019-January 2022).

In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.

