XXV Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off

In Kazakhstan, the ceremony is being broadcast live on Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly, and Khabar TV channels.

During the Parade of Nations, the National Flag of Kazakhstan will be carried by flagbearers Denis Nikisha (short-track speed skating) and Ayaulym Amrenova (freestyle moguls).

Notably, the ceremony is taking place simultaneously across four locations. While Denis Nikisha is stationed in Milan, Ayaulym is at the Livigno site, the venue for skiing competitions. The gala event is officially titled "Armonia" (Italian for "Harmony").

In a historic first, the Olympic cauldrons will be lit at two separate locations this year: at the Arco della Pace (Peace Arch) in Milan and at the Piazza di Bona in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Kazakhstan is represented at the Milano Cortina 2026 by 36 athletes (18 men and 18 women) competing in 10 disciplines. Around 3,000 athletes from 93 countries will participate in the Games, vying for 116 sets of medals across 16 sports.

The Winter Olympic Games will conclude on February 22.

