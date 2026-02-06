EN
    2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Live broadcast details

    15:18, 6 February 2026

    The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will officially open today, February 6, in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 00:00 Astana time.

    A total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games, with the first competitions featuring Kazakhstan’s team set for February 7.

    The Olympics will be broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

    More information about the Games is available here.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that one of the members of the Kazakh team, Abzal Azhgaliyev, has shared his impressions of life in the Olympic village and the team’s mindset ahead of the Games.

    Olympic Games 2026 Winter Olympics Sport Kazakhstan Live Broadcast
