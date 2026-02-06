Inside Milan’s Olympic village: Abzal Azhgaliyev shares first impressions

Olympic competitions in skating disciplines, including short track, will take place in Milan. One of the most experienced members of the Kazakh team, Abzal Azhgaliyev, shared his impressions of life in the Olympic village and the team’s mindset ahead of the Games.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

“We arrived in Milan from the Netherlands, where we held our final training camp ahead of the Olympics, and have now settled into the Olympic village. All the necessary conditions are in place here, with two athletes sharing each room. Both I and the entire team have come to the Games focused solely on achieving strong results. We have already completed our first official training session, and the ice quality is excellent—exactly what you would expect at the Olympics,” Azhgaliyev said.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The athlete added that fan support will be especially important for Kazakhstan’s team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, assuring compatriots that every athlete will give their all to achieve the best possible result.

