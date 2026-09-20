Xi'an–Almaty tourist train arrives in Kazakhstan

The project aims to develop rail tourism and expand tourist connections between Kazakhstan and China.

According to the press service of Passenger Transportation JSC, the train departed from Xi'an, China, on September 14. The route follows the historic Great Silk Road through northwestern China and Xinjiang. The train crosses the Kazakhstan-China border at Khorgos.

In Kazakhstan, passenger carriage is handled by Passenger Transportation JSC. The international train operates on a special schedule that takes into account border formalities and the coordination of rail services between the two countries.

"The development of tourist trains is of strategic importance to us. The railway makes it possible to create comprehensive tourist routes, linking cities, regions, and historical and natural sites. Our objective is to develop, together with foreign partners, this format, expand the geography of travel across Kazakhstan, and create a high-quality tourism product for passengers," said Anuar Akhmetzhanov, Chairman of the Management Board at Passenger Transportation JSC.

A cultural and sightseeing program has been prepared for the tourists arriving in Almaty. Guests will visit the Independence Monument, the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen, the Ascension Cathedral, the Central Mosque, Kok-Tobe, Shymbulak, the Central State Museum, and other landmarks.

The route was first launched by the Chinese side in 2025. In June 2026, Kazakhstan's national carrier operated its first service. The current trip is the second this year.