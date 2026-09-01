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    Xi, Trump call for cooperation at White House summit

    00:05, 25 September 2026

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks at the White House on Thursday, calling for closer cooperation between the world’s two largest economies, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, White House, USA, U.S.
    Screenshot from youtube.com/@USATODAY

    The meeting came during Xi’s three-day state visit to the United States, his first trip to Washington since September 2015. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

    Speaking at the White House arrival ceremony, Trump said the two sides had been working toward a more balanced trading relationship since his visit to Beijing in May, including greater market access for American farmers and ranchers.

    He said security, technology and artificial intelligence would feature in the discussions, adding that decisions in these areas “can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come.”

    Xi called for stronger communication and cooperation, saying confrontation would harm both countries. Competition, he argued, should remain healthy and within bounds, with both sides avoiding conflict and maintaining regular military dialogue to help prevent crises.

    On artificial intelligence, Xi said China and the United States share responsibility for developing and managing the technology so that it remains under human control and benefits the public.

    He also welcomed American investment in China and called for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the United States. He expressed willingness to expand counternarcotics and law enforcement cooperation and proposed increasing direct flights to facilitate travel and trade.

    Xi announced that China would invite 100,000 young Americans for exchanges and study over the next five years. He also said two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, would arrive at Zoo Atlanta within days.

    Trump and Melania Trump are scheduled to host Xi and Peng at a state dinner in the White House’s East Room on Thursday evening. The visit is set to conclude on Friday following tea at the White House and a visit to the National Archives.

    The summit follows the leaders’ meeting in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, and Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the May talks produced agreement on a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, intended to guide bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to warn Iran, propose a new name for artificial intelligence and criticize international efforts to shape national policies.

    China USA Xi Jinping Donald Trump Politics World News Video
    kazinform
    Ali Salmenbayev
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