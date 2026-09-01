Xi, Trump call for cooperation at White House summit

The meeting came during Xi’s three-day state visit to the United States, his first trip to Washington since September 2015. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House arrival ceremony, Trump said the two sides had been working toward a more balanced trading relationship since his visit to Beijing in May, including greater market access for American farmers and ranchers.

"President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship actually, built on the mutual respect and the vital interests of our people."



President Trump welcomes President Xi Jinping, Madame Peng Liyuan, and the Chinese delegation to the White House to begin their… pic.twitter.com/48bcpMGRGC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2026

He said security, technology and artificial intelligence would feature in the discussions, adding that decisions in these areas “can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come.”

Xi called for stronger communication and cooperation, saying confrontation would harm both countries. Competition, he argued, should remain healthy and within bounds, with both sides avoiding conflict and maintaining regular military dialogue to help prevent crises.

On artificial intelligence, Xi said China and the United States share responsibility for developing and managing the technology so that it remains under human control and benefits the public.

He also welcomed American investment in China and called for fair treatment of Chinese companies in the United States. He expressed willingness to expand counternarcotics and law enforcement cooperation and proposed increasing direct flights to facilitate travel and trade.

Xi announced that China would invite 100,000 young Americans for exchanges and study over the next five years. He also said two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, would arrive at Zoo Atlanta within days.

🇨🇳🇺🇸 China sends two more pandas to America



Xi Jinping said two new pandas, male Pingping and female Fushuang, will soon arrive in the United States at Zoo Atlanta as part of China’s panda diplomacy.



“The giant panda has been an envoy of friendship between the Chinese and… pic.twitter.com/tBDvhF6U4H — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 24, 2026

President Xi announced that the giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/8AZB8zm1bV — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) September 24, 2026

Trump and Melania Trump are scheduled to host Xi and Peng at a state dinner in the White House’s East Room on Thursday evening. The visit is set to conclude on Friday following tea at the White House and a visit to the National Archives.

The summit follows the leaders’ meeting in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025, and Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the May talks produced agreement on a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, intended to guide bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to warn Iran, propose a new name for artificial intelligence and criticize international efforts to shape national policies.