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    Trump threatens Iran, pushes ‘Super Intelligence’ and challenges UN in sweeping address

    01:14, 23 September 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran, announced a new name for artificial intelligence and challenged international efforts to regulate national policies in his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Donald Trump, USA, America, UN, UN General Assembly
    Screenshot from youtube.com/@USATODAY

    Speaking on the opening day of the general debate, Trump began his 37-minute address by highlighting his domestic record on the economy, migration and crime.

    “America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before,” he told world leaders.

    Iran

    Trump defended his decision to go to war with Iran and accused Tehran of delaying an agreement to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict until after the U.S. midterm elections.

    He said he faced a choice between an agreement allowing Iran to rebuild and a decision to “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly.” He nevertheless predicted that Tehran would reach a deal after the November vote.

    Later, after talks with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Trump expressed confidence that a settlement would be reached and said Iranian officials had been in contact with Washington that day.

    Artificial intelligence

    Trump announced that U.S. government documents would use “Super Intelligence” instead of artificial intelligence, arguing that the word “artificial” made the technology sound fake.

    He also rejected international efforts to establish control over AI.

    His position contrasts with that of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who has called for international cooperation on AI and identified runaway AI, the climate crisis and deepening inequalities as existential threats.

    Global governance and human rights

    Trump pledged to oppose global taxes during his presidency and rejected the idea of a global government.

    He accused the UN Human Rights Council of criticizing U.S. immigration enforcement and gender policies while overlooking the persecution of Christians and abuses by repressive regimes. He argued that nations have a right to remain sovereign and that no right to illegal immigration exists.

    Western Hemisphere

    Trump said the U.S. would not allow threats to take root anywhere in the Western Hemisphere and was prepared to use military force to defend its interests.

    He said U.S. forces had carried out dozens of strikes on drug-smuggling boats following the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations, claiming the operations had destroyed 97% of drugs arriving by sea. He also accused Cuba’s government of cultivating ties with radical groups inside the United States.

    Other conflicts

    On Russia and Ukraine, Trump said Washington was working closely with both sides and expected the war to end sooner than many anticipated.

    He also claimed his administration had ended the war in Gaza and secured the return of all remaining hostages, both living and dead. He thanked the Security Council for endorsing his peace plan and approving the Board of Peace.

    Trump rejected suggestions that U.S. weapons stockpiles had been depleted, saying the country had more munitions than it could ever use.

    Greenland

    On the sidelines of the session, Trump signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security and expand the U.S. military presence on the island.

    The agreement preserves the Kingdom of Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Its entry into force is subject to the necessary national parliamentary procedures.

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the deal as a milestone in longstanding cooperation with the United States, while Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said it benefited all three parties.

    The general debate of the 81st session runs from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

    Earlier,Qazinform reported that world leaders gathered in New York on Tuesday for the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session, alongside bilateral meetings and other diplomatic engagements.

    Donald Trump USA UN UK Europe Greenland Denmark World News Politics Video Iran
    kazinform
    Ali Salmenbayev
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