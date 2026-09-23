Trump threatens Iran, pushes ‘Super Intelligence’ and challenges UN in sweeping address

Speaking on the opening day of the general debate, Trump began his 37-minute address by highlighting his domestic record on the economy, migration and crime.

“America is back, and our country is stronger today than ever before,” he told world leaders.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump delivers remarks to the UN General Assembly in New York.https://t.co/1isGU3e7eZ — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026

Iran

Trump defended his decision to go to war with Iran and accused Tehran of delaying an agreement to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict until after the U.S. midterm elections.

He said he faced a choice between an agreement allowing Iran to rebuild and a decision to “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly.” He nevertheless predicted that Tehran would reach a deal after the November vote.

Later, after talks with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Trump expressed confidence that a settlement would be reached and said Iranian officials had been in contact with Washington that day.

Artificial intelligence

Trump announced that U.S. government documents would use “Super Intelligence” instead of artificial intelligence, arguing that the word “artificial” made the technology sound fake.

He also rejected international efforts to establish control over AI.

His position contrasts with that of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who has called for international cooperation on AI and identified runaway AI, the climate crisis and deepening inequalities as existential threats.

Global governance and human rights

Trump pledged to oppose global taxes during his presidency and rejected the idea of a global government.

He accused the UN Human Rights Council of criticizing U.S. immigration enforcement and gender policies while overlooking the persecution of Christians and abuses by repressive regimes. He argued that nations have a right to remain sovereign and that no right to illegal immigration exists.

Western Hemisphere

Trump said the U.S. would not allow threats to take root anywhere in the Western Hemisphere and was prepared to use military force to defend its interests.

He said U.S. forces had carried out dozens of strikes on drug-smuggling boats following the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations, claiming the operations had destroyed 97% of drugs arriving by sea. He also accused Cuba’s government of cultivating ties with radical groups inside the United States.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States, as our State Department has detailed. pic.twitter.com/Ya7akjChHE — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026

Other conflicts

On Russia and Ukraine, Trump said Washington was working closely with both sides and expected the war to end sooner than many anticipated.

He also claimed his administration had ended the war in Gaza and secured the return of all remaining hostages, both living and dead. He thanked the Security Council for endorsing his peace plan and approving the Board of Peace.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The UN Security Council unanimously approved the 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan, creating the Board of Peace, which is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/pvXFp6LY4F — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026

Trump rejected suggestions that U.S. weapons stockpiles had been depleted, saying the country had more munitions than it could ever use.

Greenland

On the sidelines of the session, Trump signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security and expand the U.S. military presence on the island.

The agreement preserves the Kingdom of Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Its entry into force is subject to the necessary national parliamentary procedures.

PRESIDENT TRUMP on GREENLAND DEAL: This is tremendous for Europe and for the United States, and for everybody. pic.twitter.com/fV1793K3XB — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026

President Donald J. Trump officially signs the landmark Greenland security deal alongside Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark and Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen of Greenland.



This HISTORIC deal is critical for American national security and defense in the Arctic… pic.twitter.com/OGoSWfjEhf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2026

Done! Congratulations, Mr. President, and congratulations to our great partners in Denmark and Greenland!

🇺🇸🇩🇰🇬🇱 pic.twitter.com/ogKBEJvbeL — Thomas Emanuel Dans 🇺🇸 (@TomDansCFA) September 22, 2026

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the deal as a milestone in longstanding cooperation with the United States, while Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said it benefited all three parties.

The general debate of the 81st session runs from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

Earlier,Qazinform reported that world leaders gathered in New York on Tuesday for the opening of the general debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session, alongside bilateral meetings and other diplomatic engagements.