Xi Jinping to visit US this autumn at Trump’s invitation

Wang made the statement while briefing the press following the latest meeting between Xi and Trump in Beijing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, both sides are expected to continue preparations for future high-level interactions and exchanges between the two leaders.

He also called on China and the United States to work together to “foster a favorable atmosphere” and achieve “more outcomes” ahead of the visit, which will be the first in more than a decade.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States in autumn this year at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.🇨🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rbHOTX4ifp — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) May 15, 2026

According to Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, earlier today, during a private meeting with President Trump, President Xi noted that the “visit has been a historic and landmark one.”

“We have agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, and reached important common understandings on keeping economic and trade ties stable, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, properly addressing each other’s concerns, and enhancing communication and coordination on international and regional issues,” the social media post reads.

Further details on the timing and agenda of Xi’s visit were not disclosed immediately.

As Qazinform reported earlier, President Trump just concluded his state visit to China, during which both sides discussed a number of issues, including trade frictions, technology competition, and the Strait of Hormuz.