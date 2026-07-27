XDS Astana’s Thomas Silva wins Clásica Castilla y León for back-to-back weekend success
XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva claimed another impressive victory in Spain, winning Clasica Castilla y Leon, while his teammate Christian Scaroni secured third place to complete the podium, Qazinform News Agency cites the club's press service.
The 190.6-kilometre one-day race started in Benavente and finished in Lubián. XDS Astana Team delivered another strong collective performance, controlling the race and positioning its riders perfectly for the decisive finale. On the final climb, Christian Scaroni and Thomas Silva launched a series of successful attacks, putting pressure on their rivals. In the closing metres, Silva made the decisive move, attacking inside the final 100 metres to take a spectacular victory, while Scaroni crossed the finish line in third place.
It’s my second victory, and I’m really, really happy. I’m especially glad with the work of the team today. The guys did an incredible job, giving Christian, Diego and me all the opportunities to fight for the win on the final climb. We played our cards perfectly and I’m very happy to finish off the great work of the team, taking first and third place with Christian. We feel really strong when we race together and hopefully we can continue in this direction, said Thomas Silva.
Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana’s Thomas Silva wins the Clásica de Ordizia - Ordiziako Klasikoa race in Spain.