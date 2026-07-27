XDS Astana’s Thomas Silva wins Clásica Castilla y León for back-to-back weekend success

It’s my second victory, and I’m really, really happy. I’m especially glad with the work of the team today. The guys did an incredible job, giving Christian, Diego and me all the opportunities to fight for the win on the final climb. We played our cards perfectly and I’m very happy to finish off the great work of the team, taking first and third place with Christian. We feel really strong when we race together and hopefully we can continue in this direction, said Thomas Silva.