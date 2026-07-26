XDS Astana’s Thomas Silva wins Clásica de Ordizia - Ordiziako Klasikoa race in Spain
XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva claimed victory at the Clásica de Ordizia – Ordiziako Klasikoa, while his teammate Christian Scaroni took a solid fourth place, Qazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.
The 167-kilometre Spanish one-day race was shaped by strong teamwork from XDS Astana Team, with the riders working together to bring back the breakaway in the crucial part of the finale. Once the gap was closed, several riders attempted to break clear, but the winning move came when Thomas Silva and Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates–XRG) attacked together. In the final sprint, Silva proved to be the strongest, taking the victory, while Christian Scaroni crossed the line in fourth place from the chasing group.
"The team did an incredible job today. They controlled the race perfectly from the start and did a fantastic job of bringing us to the final climb, where we knew the race would most likely be decided. Before that, the guys kept a strong pace on every climb to make the race as hard as possible and wear down our rivals. On the final climb, we knew we had several strong cards to play with Diego Ulissi, Christian Scaroni and myself. Once I made it into the front group, I was confident in my sprint. On the descent, Igor Arrieta made a very committed attack, I was able to follow him and from there we stayed clear together. In the final two kilometres he played his cards and stopped working, but I trusted my sprint and managed to win the race. It was the perfect way to finish off an outstanding team performance, so I'm really happy, said Thomas Silva.