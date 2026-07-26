XDS Astana’s Thomas Silva wins Clásica de Ordizia - Ordiziako Klasikoa race in Spain

"The team did an incredible job today. They controlled the race perfectly from the start and did a fantastic job of bringing us to the final climb, where we knew the race would most likely be decided. Before that, the guys kept a strong pace on every climb to make the race as hard as possible and wear down our rivals. On the final climb, we knew we had several strong cards to play with Diego Ulissi, Christian Scaroni and myself. Once I made it into the front group, I was confident in my sprint. On the descent, Igor Arrieta made a very committed attack, I was able to follow him and from there we stayed clear together. In the final two kilometres he played his cards and stopped working, but I trusted my sprint and managed to win the race. It was the perfect way to finish off an outstanding team performance, so I'm really happy, said Thomas Silva.