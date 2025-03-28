XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3

As a result of Stage Three, Velasco moved up to third place in the overall classification.

“It was a very tough day due to bad weather. We raced under the rain the entire stage, and it was extremely cold. The final part of the race was quite tense, and I had to stay at the front the whole time. Our leader, Diego Ulissi, lost some ground today, but I managed to finish third. There are still two tough stages ahead, so we will see what we can do. I would love to fight for a stage win, and we will also try to improve our position in the General Classification”, said Simone Velasco.