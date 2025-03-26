XDS Astana Team reveals race roster for Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
09:13, 26 March 2025
XDS Astana Team is coming back to Belgium for the main part of the Spring Classic campaign, which starts with the Classic Brugge-De Panne on March 26th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Michele Gazzoli, Max Kanter, Matteo Malucelli, Alessandro Romele, Davide Toneatti.
Sports directors: Stefano Zanini, Laurenzo Lapage.
As earlier reported, the XDS Astana Team was set to take part in three classic races in Belgium and France: Danilith Nokere Koerse (Belgium, 19 March), Grand Prix de Denain (France, 20 March), Bredene Koksijde Classic (Belgium, 21 March).