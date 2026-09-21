XDS Astana's Max Kanter powers to sprint win at Gooikse Pijl

“This week in Belgium was quite difficult. I was coming back after a long break, and I didn’t feel too good in Wednesday’s first race, so I had to stop after half the distance. Yesterday was much better, and honestly, I regained confidence in my abilities. The race was difficult; we didn’t manage to make it into the decisive breakaway, but I felt better and better in the group, and I had a certain amount of confidence in the sprint, so I was looking forward to today’s race. Of course, we expected today’s race to end in a sprint, but it turned out to be a very difficult day. There were many attacks that we had to cover. In the second half of the race, both Mike Teunissen and I had to follow attacks and make moves into breakaways, while keeping the potential sprint in mind. In the finale, Mike brought me to the one-kilometer mark, and then I started riding my own race and looking for a position. Later, Nikiforos (Arvanitou) came through on the left and brought me to the front with 250 meters to go, after which I started my sprint and finished it with the victory. I’m happy that we managed to finish this week with a success for our entire team. Ahead of me is the final part of the season in China – the one-day race in Hong Kong and the Tour of Guangxi,” said Max Kanter.