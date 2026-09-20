Astana's Conci places third in final stage of Giro d'Abruzzo

"We just wanted to try something today, and I think we did really well. Vlad (Bashlykov) did a great job before the climb, and then Pietro (Galbusera) and Ludovico (Mellano) set a very high pace on the climb, just before the kicker at 40 kilometres to go, where we knew something could happen. Diego (Ulissi) and Matteo (Scalco) covered some of the attacks, and then, with 40 kilometres to go, I went full gas on the kicker and got away with two other riders. We worked well together. I was feeling really good and thought I could have a strong sprint, but when I started sprinting, I got a full cramp in my left calf and couldn’t sprint. That’s a shame because I think I had the legs to do much more. In the end, we started looking at each other and lost around a minute over the final two kilometres, so I finished fourth overall. I just wanted to fight for a really good stage result, and I think I could have done it, but the cramp came as soon as I started sprinting and I basically had nothing left," said Nicola Conci.