XDS Astana’s Matteo Malucelli takes third on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne

XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli secured third place on Stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne, earning his first podium finish of this year’s race, Qazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.

The 150.1-kilometre stage started in Międzyzdroje and finished in Szczecin. The stage was decided in a mass sprint, in which the Italian sprinter finished third, claiming his first podium of this year’s Tour de Pologne.

The team did a great job today. Everyone helped me stay in a good position in the final 10 kilometres, and then in the last kilometre Alessandro (Romele) delivered a really strong lead-out. Our goal was to enter the last corner, with 400 metres to go, at the front of the bunch, and we managed to do that. Our contenders were stronger today, but that’s part of racing, and we know the quality of those riders. After being away from racing for two months since the Giro, I’m happy to come back with a podium in a World Tour race. It’s a result that gives confidence both to me and to the team for the next days and races. Tomorrow is my last opportunity in this race, and then we’ll see what we can achieve in the general classification, said Matteo Malucelli.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Thomas Silva claimed another impressive victory in Spain, winning the Clasica Castilla y Leon.