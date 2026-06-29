XDS Astana's Marco Schrettl claims bronze in road race in Austria

Schrettl launched a counterattack from the chase group several laps before the finish in an attempt to bridge across to the two race leaders. He managed to reduce the gap to around 30 seconds but ultimately crossed the finish line in third place.

For the young Austrian rider, who won the Austrian Under-23 national title in 2024 and 2025 and claimed bronze at the 2025 UCI Under-23 World Championships, this is his first medal at the Elite National Championships.

“For me, winning my first medal in the Elite category is a fantastic result, and I’m really happy to achieve it today. It was a very hard race, with the heat having a major impact. Unfortunately, with around 50 kilometers to go, I missed the decisive attack of two riders, who eventually fought for the victory. On one of the final laps, I launched a counterattack from the chase group on a short but very steep climb. I managed to open a gap, and over the last 30 kilometers I tried to close the distance to the leaders. I was able to gain some time, but it wasn’t enough to catch them. In the end, I came away with the bronze medal”, said Marco Schrettl.

Earlier, XDS Astana rider Alberto Bettiol won stage 13 of Giro d’Italia.