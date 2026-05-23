XDS Astana rider Alberto Bettiol wins stage 13 of Giro d’Italia

Bettiol launched a decisive attack in the closing section of the stage, breaking clear from his rivals and holding his advantage to secure victory. He completed the distance in 3 hours, 51 minutes, and 33 seconds.

Behind him, Andreas Leknessund of Uno-X Mobility finished second, while Jasper Stuyven of Soudal Quick-Step crossed the line in third place.

The win marks Bettiol’s first Giro d’Italia stage victory since 2021.

After 13 stages, Afonso Eulálio of Bahrain Victorious continues to lead the general classification.

The 2026 Giro d’Italia has been highly productive for XDS Astana Team so far, with the squad frequently featuring among the front-runners and continuing to collect strong results throughout the race.

Previously, Qazinform reported Astana's Thomas Silva takes third place on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia.