    XDS Astana's Ludovico Mellano wins Ronde de L’Isard Stage 3

    15:26, 24 May 2025

    Ludovico Mellano of XDS Astana Development Team claimed an impressive victory on Stage 3 of the Ronde de l’Isard, Kazinform News Agency ciets the Team's press service. 

    Photo Credit: Ronde de L’Isard

    Last week, Mellano competed at the Orlen Nations Grand Prix as part of the Italian national team, where he won a stage and finished second overall. Yesterday, he reached the podium on Stage 2 of the Ronde de l’Isard, and today Ludovico improved, claiming the victory.

    The third stage of Ronde de L'Isard started in Aspet and after 142.9 kilometers finished in Salies-du-Salat.

    "The race started very fast today, from the first kilometer everyone wanted to get into the breakaway and it was quite tough. The first hour was intense, and there was a long climb where I got dropped, but I managed to come back thanks to my teammates. In the final kilometers, we were in a group of about 50–60 riders. The finish was very technical, but I was able to launch my sprint and win. I would like to thank my teammates who helped me today," – said Ludovico Maria Mellano.

    Earlier XDS Astana's Mellano won Stage 2 at Orlen Nations Grand Prix. 

    XDS Astana Team Sport Cycling Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
