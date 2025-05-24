XDS Astana's Ludovico Mellano wins Ronde de L’Isard Stage 3
Ludovico Mellano of XDS Astana Development Team claimed an impressive victory on Stage 3 of the Ronde de l’Isard, Kazinform News Agency ciets the Team's press service.
Last week, Mellano competed at the Orlen Nations Grand Prix as part of the Italian national team, where he won a stage and finished second overall. Yesterday, he reached the podium on Stage 2 of the Ronde de l’Isard, and today Ludovico improved, claiming the victory.
The third stage of Ronde de L'Isard started in Aspet and after 142.9 kilometers finished in Salies-du-Salat.
"The race started very fast today, from the first kilometer everyone wanted to get into the breakaway and it was quite tough. The first hour was intense, and there was a long climb where I got dropped, but I managed to come back thanks to my teammates. In the final kilometers, we were in a group of about 50–60 riders. The finish was very technical, but I was able to launch my sprint and win. I would like to thank my teammates who helped me today," – said Ludovico Maria Mellano.
Earlier XDS Astana's Mellano won Stage 2 at Orlen Nations Grand Prix.