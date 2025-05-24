XDS Astana's Ludovico Mellano wins Ronde de L’Isard Stage 3

Last week, Mellano competed at the Orlen Nations Grand Prix as part of the Italian national team, where he won a stage and finished second overall. Yesterday, he reached the podium on Stage 2 of the Ronde de l’Isard, and today Ludovico improved, claiming the victory.



The third stage of Ronde de L'Isard started in Aspet and after 142.9 kilometers finished in Salies-du-Salat.

"The race started very fast today, from the first kilometer everyone wanted to get into the breakaway and it was quite tough. The first hour was intense, and there was a long climb where I got dropped, but I managed to come back thanks to my teammates. In the final kilometers, we were in a group of about 50–60 riders. The finish was very technical, but I was able to launch my sprint and win. I would like to thank my teammates who helped me today," – said Ludovico Maria Mellano.