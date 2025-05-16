Orlen Nations Grand Prix: XDS Astana's Mellano wins Stage 2

The second stage with a distance of 143,3 kilometers started in Jarosław and finished in Arłamów. The race had a hilly profile and cold weather conditions.

"It was a tough race, the temperature was quite low, around 3-4 degrees and it was raining, so the situation was tense right from the start. Around halfway through the stage, a breakaway of approximately 25 riders escaped, and we worked together until the final four and most challenging climbs. My teammates from the national team gave me great support, and in the final kilometers, I managed to attack and break away with two other riders. In the final sprint, I was able to take the win. It’s a beautiful and exciting race, and I’m happy I managed to win today," – said Ludovico Mellano after the finish.

