XDS Astana's Ludovico Mellano wins Ronde de l’Isard Stage 1
XDS Astana Development Team riders Ludovico Mellano and Mattia Negrente delivered a strong performance on the opening stage of the Ronde de l’Isard, finishing first and second respectively. And another team rider Artem Fofonov finished fifth, Qazinform News Agency cites the Team's pres service.
Stage 1, covering 162.2 kilometres from Biars-sur-Cère to Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, featured a demanding early climb followed by a rolling course. The decisive move came in the finale, where the two teammates Mellano and Negrente secured a one-two finish for the team.
"The first part of the stage was quite hard with the opening climb, and then it became more rolling. We stayed together as a team in the peloton, and in the finale Mattia and I went to the front. It was just beautiful and I’m very happy for this result, as is the whole team”, — said stage winner Ludovico Mellano.
Notably, XDS Astana Development Team breaks into UCI continental top-3.