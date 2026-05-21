XDS Astana's Ludovico Mellano wins Ronde de l’Isard Stage 1

Stage 1, covering 162.2 kilometres from Biars-sur-Cère to Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, featured a demanding early climb followed by a rolling course. The decisive move came in the finale, where the two teammates Mellano and Negrente secured a one-two finish for the team.

"The first part of the stage was quite hard with the opening climb, and then it became more rolling. We stayed together as a team in the peloton, and in the finale Mattia and I went to the front. It was just beautiful and I’m very happy for this result, as is the whole team”, — said stage winner Ludovico Mellano.