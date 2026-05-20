XDS Astana Development Team breaks into UCI continental top-3

It is reported that ahead of the team are Thailand’s Roojai Insurance Winspace (1167.33 points) and China’s Li Ning Star (951.33 points). Both teams mainly compete in the Asian racing calendar, while XDS Astana Development Team focuses primarily on the stronger European racing calendar.

Two recent results – Alessio Delle Vedove’s victory at Trofeo Arvedi (1.2) and Artem Fofonov’s 10th place overall at the prestigious Tour of Hungary (2.Pro) while racing with XDS Astana Team – allowed the squad to overtake its closest rival, Terengganu Cycling Team, and move from fourth to third place in the ranking.

The leading riders of XDS Astana Development Team in terms of points scored remain Mansur Beisembay (Kazakhstan, 153.33 points), Matteo Scalco (Italy, 130 points), and Mikhail Podluzhnyi (Kazakhstan, 110 points).

Earlier, XDS Astana's Max Kanter podiumed on chaotic Stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie.