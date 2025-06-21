XDS Astana's Davide Ballerini takes second on Tour de Suisse Stage Six

“Of course, it’s a bit disappointing not to win. I think I was really close, and my sensations in the final were very good. But at one point in the sprint, I got squeezed against the barriers on the right-hand side, had to brake and restart, which cost me a few crucial moments. Still, I’m happy that my form is building after a week of racing, which is the most important thing ahead of the Tour de France. Big thanks to the team for their great work during the stage and especially in the finale. This was the only real sprint stage, and the guys did a great job”, said Davide Ballerini.