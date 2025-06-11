XDS Astana's Tejada second at Stage 3 at Critérium du Dauphiné

The third stage of the French stage race started in Brioude and finished in Charantonnay after 207.2 kilometers. The route featured a rolling profile with several categorized climbs, making it well-suited for attacking riders.

"Not bad day for us. Today we wanted to attack early and go in the breakaway. That was our plan, but normally one of teammates were supposed to go. Well, we found ourselves in a tough situation in the moment of attacks, so in the end I escaped and we made it to the finish line. We are happy with the result we got today. Tomorrow will be a time trial, we will study it once again today and will try to show good time. We keep collecting important points, and the most important thing is that we are enjoying the process", – said Harold Tejada after the stage.

Notably, XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato was crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia.