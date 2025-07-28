XDS Astana’s Davide Ballerini 2nd in Tour de France final stage

I have mixed emotions. On one hand, I gave it everything I had; on the other, I came very close to winning. I felt great today, my legs were working well, and I was ready to fight. When the decisive attacks began, I was up there. Maybe during the attack with Tadej Pogačar on the penultimate climb I spent too much energy, and in the finale, when Van Aert attacked, I was just a bit short. Anyway, I believe I did all I could, and the strongest rider won today. This Tour didn’t go the way I had hoped: the crash in one of the early stages threw me off for a long time. I’m happy that I was able to come back for the final stages and fight for top results. In any case, it felt great to be up front today, to fight for the win and to stand on the podium, said Davide Ballerini.

Another XDS Astana Team rider, Mike Teunissen, finished 9th.

Sergio Higuita took the 14th place in the final General Classification of the Tour de France.

As reported previously, XDS Astana Team reveals its roster for Spain’s race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.