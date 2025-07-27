EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Astana reveals roster for Spain’s race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

    15:38, 27 July 2025

    XDS Astana Team will take part in the Spanish one-day race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, which will be held on July 27th, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Cycling
    Photo credit: XDS Astana Team

    Rider roster will include Max Kanter, Ide Schelling, Christian Scaroni, Haoyu Su, Diego Ulissi and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Gleb Syritsa and Ludovico Mellano.

    Mario Manzoni and Dario Cataldo will serve as sports directors.

    Earlier, the club announced the roster for Terres de L’Ebre/Ordiziako 2025 race.

    Cycling Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All