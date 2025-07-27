Astana reveals roster for Spain’s race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon
15:38, 27 July 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in the Spanish one-day race Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, which will be held on July 27th, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
Rider roster will include Max Kanter, Ide Schelling, Christian Scaroni, Haoyu Su, Diego Ulissi and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Gleb Syritsa and Ludovico Mellano.
Mario Manzoni and Dario Cataldo will serve as sports directors.
Earlier, the club announced the roster for Terres de L’Ebre/Ordiziako 2025 race.