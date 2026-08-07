XDS Astana’s Christian Scaroni second on stage 4 of Tour de Pologne

The 161.9-kilometre stage started in Żagań and finished in Karpacz. The decisive moment came inside the final kilometers, when Christian Scaroni responded to an attack and came agonizingly close to bringing the attacker back, but despite a powerful chase, he fell just short at the finish, crossing the line in second place by the narrowest of margins.

I’m disappointed because the victory was so close. On the final climb I stuck to my own pace, saving everything for the last 300 meters. When I saw the rider ahead beginning to slow down, I gave it everything, but in the end, I came up just short. Earlier, after the previous climb, Brenner and I hesitated for a moment and the race leader managed to open a small gap. The roads were extremely slippery, so I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks on the descent. The team did an incredible job to position me perfectly before the final climb, and I’m happy with my condition. It was also important to gain some time on the other GC contenders before the time trial, so we’ll keep fighting over the next stages, said Christian Scaroni.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli had secured third place on stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne.