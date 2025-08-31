XDS Astana reveals rider roster for Bretagne Classic 2025
13:12, 31 August 2025
XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, which will be held on August 31, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the club.
Rider roster will include Anton Kuzmin, Max Kanter, Clément Champoussin, Anthon Charmig, Diego Ulissi, Simone Velasco, Michele Gazzoli.
Dmitriy Fofonov and Peter Kennaugh will serve as sports directors.
