XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Giro della Toscana 2025 race
15:12, 9 September 2025
XDS Astana Team is going to take part in the Italian one-day race Giro della Toscana, which will be held on September 10, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
XDS Astana Team’s rider roster includes Clément Champoussin, Michele Gazzoli, Florian Kajamini, Christian Scaroni, Diego Ulissi and two XDS Astana Development Team riders Mattia Negrente and Ludovico Mellano.
Bruno Cenghialta and Dario Cataldo will serve as sports directors.
