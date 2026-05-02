XDS Astana's Ballerini wins stage 7 at Tour of Türkiye
XDS Astana Team rider Davide Ballerini wins Stage 7 of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye with a perfectly timed sprint, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the team's press service.
The penultimate stage of the 152.8-kilometer race took place in Antalya. The race finished in rainy and slippery conditions with a bunch sprint where the Italian rider where the Italian rider proved the strongest with a powerful finish. Following today’s stage, Davide Ballerini moved into the lead of the points classification.
"It was a good day for us. It was tough, especially with the wet and slippery roads towards the finish, but the team did a great job, and we managed to take the win. I am happy to finally take a victory in the XDS Astana Team jersey. It means a lot, and now we will see what we can do tomorrow before focusing on our next goals," said Davide Ballerini.
Qazinform reported earlier that an XDS Astana rider won the Tour of Hainan.