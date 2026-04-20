XDS Astana rider wins Tour of Hainan

The final 154.6 km stage from Baoting to Sanya concluded with a mass sprint finish. Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star claimed the stage victory, with Dušan Rajović (Solution Tech NIPPO Rali) taking second place and Norman Vahtra (China Anta - Mentech Cycling Team) rounding out the top three.

Although Silva did not finish among the top three in the final stage, he secured the overall victory in the 2026 Tour of Hainan. The day before, he had taken the lead in the general classification after winning his second stage and managed to maintain his advantage through to the finish.

“I’m very happy with this success. We had a great race — the whole team worked in perfect harmony throughout the week. Everything came together, and today we celebrate the overall victory. This is an important win for me, and I’m truly happy to bring it to my team. Now it’s time for all of us to celebrate together,” Silva said.

Technical manager Dimitri Sedun noted that the team had anticipated the challenges of the race in advance.

“We know this race very well, so we understood what difficulties to expect and were prepared for them. We tried to select the most optimal lineup — riders who could fight for victory and those who could support them effectively. Of course, the extreme heat had a strong impact on everyone, and the first days were quite tough, but we managed to handle it. We focused carefully on the key stages, and in the end, everything worked out. This race and this success were important both for the team and for our sponsor, so we are very pleased that the victory is ours. However, the season continues, and there are many important races ahead, so we are returning to Europe in a positive mood,” he said.

Another XDS Astana Team rider, Nicolas Vinokurov, finished sixth overall and also won the blue jersey as the best Asian rider of the race.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Silva had claimed victory on Stage 2 of the Tour of Hainan.