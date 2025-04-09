EN
    XDS Astana to vie for top honors at Scheldeprijs 2025

    08:37, 9 April 2025

    XDS Astana Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Scheldeprijs, which will be held on April 9th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.

    cycling
    Photo credit: SprintCycling

     

    Photo credit: SprintCycling

    Rider roster: Cees Bol, Michele Gazzoli, Max Kanter, Davide Toneatti and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Gleb Syritsa and Alessio Delle Vedove.

    Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Stefano Zanini.

    Earlier, XDS Astana revealed the roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2025.

     

     

