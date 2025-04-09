XDS Astana to vie for top honors at Scheldeprijs 2025

XDS Astana Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Scheldeprijs, which will be held on April 9th.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Michele Gazzoli, Max Kanter, Davide Toneatti and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Gleb Syritsa and Alessio Delle Vedove.

Sports directors: Laurenzo Lapage, Stefano Zanini.

