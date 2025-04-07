EN
    XDS Astana reveals roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2025

    13:38, 7 April 2025

    XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 7th to 12th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    cycling
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling

    Rider roster: Clément Champoussin, Anthon Charmig, Florian Samuel Kajamini, Anton Kuzmin, Ide Schelling, Harold Tejada, Simone Velasco.

    Sports directors: Alexandr Shefer, Mario Manzoni.

    To note, XDS Astana's López took the lead in Tour of Hellas General Classification.

