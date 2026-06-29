XDS Astana Team unveils Tour de France lineup

The roster includes Davide Ballerini, Aaron Gate, Sergio Higuita, Max Kanter, Harold Tejada, Mike Teunissen, Simone Velasco, and Nicolas Vinokurov.

The 113th Tour de France will kick off in Barcelona, Spain, on July 4. Riders will tackle a 3,321.2-kilometer route across Spain and France, passing through the Pyrenees, the Massif Central, the Vosges, the Jura Mountains, and the Alps before finishing in Paris on July 26.

The final stage will once again feature Montmartre, the highest hill in Paris, before riders head to the traditional finish on the Champs-Élysées.

Reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates XRG will start the race wearing number one.

A total of 184 riders from 23 teams will compete for the iconic yellow jersey awarded to the overall winner.

Earlier, XDS Astana rider Alberto Bettiol won stage 13 of Giro d’Italia.