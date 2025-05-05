XDS Astana Team to compete in Giro d'Italia 2025

The event is set to start in Durrës, Albania, on May 9th and to finish in Rome, Italy, on June 1st.

Nicola Conci, Lorenzo Fortunato, Anton Kuzmin, Max Kanter, Fausto Masnada, Wout Poels, Christian Scaroni, Diego Ulissi will join the competition.

Sports directors are Alexandr Shefer, Mario Manzoni, Dario Cataldo.

Earlier it was reported that Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday.