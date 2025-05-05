EN
    XDS Astana Team to compete in Giro d'Italia 2025

    22:39, 5 May 2025

    XDS Astana Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of the season - the Giro d'Italia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

    XDS Astana Team
    Photo credit: ©SprintCycling/ Instagram

    The event is set to start in Durrës, Albania, on May 9th and to finish in Rome, Italy, on June 1st.

    Nicola Conci, Lorenzo Fortunato, Anton Kuzmin, Max Kanter, Fausto Masnada, Wout Poels, Christian Scaroni, Diego Ulissi will join the competition. 

    Sports directors are  Alexandr Shefer, Mario Manzoni, Dario Cataldo.

    Earlier it was reported that Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday.

